Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to create its branch in liberated Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has developed an Action Plan for research work in the liberated territories of the country, the ANAS told Trend.

The Plan provides for the creation of the Shusha Regional Scientific Center of ANAS, where the Department of Physics will also be created.

The academy said that it is also planned to provide scientific and personnel support, equipment, and premises for the creation of the Karabakh Regional Scientific Center and the Karabakh University.

Among the main tasks are the assessment of reliability indicators during the operation of the Sarsang reservoir, the installation of a seismic acoustic station near the Khudafarin bridge, the creation of an astronomical station in Karabakh, the provision of scientific and practical support for the development and implementation of the ‘Electronic Karabakh’ concept, as well as the preparation of proposals for the development of oil fields with reserves of 200 million tons of oil and 250 billion cubic meters of gas in the liberated territories, taking into account local features.