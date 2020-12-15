Azerbaijan's textile factory reveals daily production volume of medical masks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.15

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The rise in the COVID-19 infections and the forced use of medical masks in the indoor and outdoor areas have increased the need for these protective means, Director of the Baku Textile Factory LLC Sakina Babayeva told Trend.

According to Babayeva, the enterprise for the production of medical masks operating under the company meets the country's needs, and there are no problems in their production.

"The enterprise daily produces 400,000 masks. Currently, there are 1 million masks in reserve and raw materials for the production of 8 million protective means,” said the director. “The production process is running at full capacity and satisfies the need even for 700,000-800,000 masks per day. The enterprise also produces medical hats, overalls, and disposable surgical aprons, which are also necessary.”

She also noted that if the demand for masks increases in the future, then a new reserve fund should be created for this.

“Naturally, this should be a fund that will be created at the government level. So far, the enterprise has raw materials for almost 10 million masks, but we won't have enough strength for more. Therefore, if in the future there is a need for more masks, support from the state will be required," added Babayeva.