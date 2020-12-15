Azerbaijan reveals possible import of COVID-19 vaccines
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Effectiveness and safety of the vaccine from COVID-19 is an issue on which it’s difficult to express any firm opinion, but there is encouraging news, Ramin Bayramli, the Board Chairman of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said at a briefing held on Dec.15, Trend reports.
According to Bayramli, there are vaccines offered by some companies, five of which Azerbaijan has already familiarized with. This vaccine is a joint American-German production of Pfizer, the Russian – ‘Sputnik V’, the American - Moderna, Oxford - AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
