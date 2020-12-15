Azerbaijan most closely cooperating with Turkey to obtain anti-COVID-19 vaccine - Deputy Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.15
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijan is conducting both bilateral and multilateral negotiations on the use of a vaccine from COVID-19, Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Dec.15.
According to Gasimov, within the bilateral negotiations, Azerbaijan is most closer to cooperating with Turkey.
"The virus currently causing COVID-19 has been widely spread around the world for almost a year. The vaccine has already been developed, and in some countries, it’s already being used," added the official.
