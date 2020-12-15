Unfortunately, Azerbaijan faces with new coronavirus pandemic - Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 16:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Dozens of dangerous diseases have been prevented in the world thanks to vaccines, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Dec. 15.

"The world would be more dangerous without these vaccines," the chairman said. "Unfortunately, we are faced with a new coronavirus pandemic."

The chairman noted that the coronavirus is alien to the human body.

"Coronavirus enters the body through the lungs, spreading throughout the body, destroying organs. COVID-19 disease is a pandemic, and finding an effective drug against the virus takes quite a long time. A toughened quarantine regime is also a heavy process from an economic point of view. Currently, the easiest way-out is vaccination," he added.

He added that in some cases 5-6 doctors risk their lives to cure one (COVID-19-infected), patient.

"We are experiencing a difficult situation due to the second wave of the disease. Despite the notable growth in the infection cases, we are yet to cope with it. However, the health system has limits, and so we are trying to apply the vaccination process," he noted