Ambassador of Mexico meets with Azerbaijani Ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

In order to stimulate cooperation in the field of human rights, the Ambassador of Mexico, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva.

In greeting the Ambassador, the Commissioner reported on the Human Rights institution, the history of its establishment, cooperation with foreign partners, and participation in global events on the subject. Sabina Aliyeva reported on the 44-day war and the attacks suffered by civilians in areas outside the military actions.

For his part, Ambassador Labardini spoke about Mexico-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, highlighting the positive dynamics in the development of ties in multiple spheres and the formation of a stable legal framework. He addressed the need to stimulate ties between the institutions of both countries, involved in the defense of human rights. In this context, he pointed out the relevance of the exchange of experiences for greater knowledge and mutual growth.

The parties expressed their willingness for fruitful bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.