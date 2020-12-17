Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal in Individual Wrestling World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Individual Wrestling World Cup continues in Belgrade, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

On the fourth day of the Cup, female wrestlers in the weight categories 57, 59, 65, and 68 kilograms joined the competition.

“Azerbaijani athlete Alena Kolesnik (57 kg) lost to an Indian athlete in the first meeting. In the consolation duel Kolesnik defeated the German athlete and won the right to compete for the “bronze”. According to the principle of the last point in the decisive meeting, the Azerbaijani athlete took 5th place,” said the message.

Azerbaijani athlete Alice Manolova (65 kg), who started the fight in the quarterfinals, lost to the representative of Moldova. The rival reached the final, which gave the Azerbaijani athlete a chance to compete for a bronze medal. Beating the Turkish athlete, Manolova climbed to the third position of the winners’ podium.