Changes made to project on construction of road to Azerbaijan's Shusha city (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Changes are being made to the project for the construction of a new road to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, the Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Hidayat Rustamov told Trend on Dec.18.

According to Rustamov, the changes are due to the territory’s difficult mountainous terrain, and the new road’s total length will make up nearly 100 kilometers.

"The road will be constructed along the Topkhana forests to the village of Dashalty, and from there to the city of Shusha," he said.

"Despite the difficult terrain, the road’s construction will continue in parallel with the construction of bridges. Since the timeframe is short, the design and construction works for the road are carried out simultaneously,” Rustamov added.

“The exact total length of the new road will be determined following the design work. Although the task was set to complete the construction work within a year and a half, we'll try to commission it as soon as possible. Along with the agency, two Turkish companies with experience in road construction in mountainous terrain are also involved in the work,” he summed up.

The city of Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020).