Azerbaijan increasing amount of subsistence minimum

Society 21 December 2020 14:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increasing amount of subsistence minimum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The amount of the subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan for 2021 has been announced, Trend reports on Dec. 21 referring to the explanation to the bill "On the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021".

The subsistence minimum in the country is projected at 196 manat ($115), including for the working-age population at 207 manat ($121), pensioners - 162 manat ($95), children - 175 manat ($102) for 2021. These indicators are higher than those last year by an average of six manat ($3.5) or 3.1 percent.

