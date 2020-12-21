Trend News Agency, Turkish Albayrak Media Group creating joint media platform (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group have reached an agreement to create a joint media platform, Trend reports.

In this regard, the sides inked a Protocol of Intent on December 15 in Turkey’s Istanbul, according to which the two independent media structures of Azerbaijan and Turkey for the first time will create a high-tech and modern media platform. During the meeting with Ahmet Albayrak, head of Albayrak Group, which includes Albayrak Media Group, the Director-General of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova discussed a strategy for future joint cooperation.

Albayrak congratulated the guests on the victory that Azerbaijan gained in the 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov. 2020) liberating its territories from the Armenian occupation.

"Turkey always supports the fraternal Azerbaijani people, and it’s also important to work together in the media sphere," he said.

During the meeting, Albayrak Media Group’s active information support to Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War has been emphasized. Gratitude was expressed to Ahmet Albayrak for great contribution to bringing the truth about what was happening in the Karabakh conflict zone to the international community.

Numerous materials prepared by the media group’s web resources such as Yeni Safak, TVNET, and gzt.com, not only reached a very large audience in Turkey and abroad, but also clearly demonstrated fraternal relations between the two countries.

Turkish media outlets paid great attention to the intention of the two media structures of Azerbaijan and Turkey to cooperate within a joint media platform and provided wide media coverage on this occasion.

Albayrak Media Group, being part of Albayrak Group Holding, was established in 1952.

It has a leading position in the Turkish media market and includes such popular resources as the newspaper Yeni Safak, Internet television TVNET, as well as magazines Derin History, Z Report, Lokma, Gender, Skyroad, Bilge Cocuk, Bilge Minik, as well as the weekly Real Life and the monthly Post Oyku magazines.

