Bilateral Trade Mexico-Azerbaijan in January-October 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

According to the latest figures published by the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, corresponding to the period January-October 2020, Mexico-Azerbaijan bilateral trade accumulated a total of $43.7 million dollars, a figure that positions Mexico as the second trading partner of Azerbaijan among Latin American countries. In general terms, during this period, Mexico ranked 29th as the origin of imports made by Azerbaijan and 73rd as a destination for Azerbaijani exports.

Exports of Mexican products to Azerbaijan, during said period, accumulated a total of $43.5 million dollars, which represents an increase of 5%, compared to the previous month and a decrease of 4.4% compared to the same period of 2019. In the case of maintaining this positive trend, it is expected that, by the end of 2020, trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan will reach a figure similar to the registered in 2019 ($52.3 million dollars).