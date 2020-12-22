Azerbaijan confirms 2,284 new COVID-19 cases, 4,392 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,284 new COVID-19 cases, 4,392 patients have recovered and 41 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 205,877 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 147,199 of them have recovered, and 2,294 people have died. Currently, 56,384 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,221 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,088,358 tests have been conducted so far.