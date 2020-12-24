Azerbaijan confirms 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 4,226 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 4,226 patients have recovered and 40 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 210,061 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 155,886 of them have recovered, and 2,380 people have died. Currently, 51,795 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,034 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,115,991 tests have been conducted so far.