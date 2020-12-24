EU, WHO deliver medical supplies to support COVID-19 battle in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) today handed over about a million examination gloves, 52 patient monitors, 258 nasal oxygen cannula, 258 venturi masks, 123 pulse oximeters, and spare parts for medical equipment to the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, to help patients recover from severe illness due to COVID-19 and enable health-care workers to respond safely to the pandemic, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health.

Donation of these medical supplies is part of the Solidarity for Health Initiative project funded by the European Union and implemented by the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan. On 27 March 2020, the EU a large assistance package to help prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in six countries of Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, including Azerbaijan. Previously, two medical shipments were delivered to Azerbaijan in July and September 2020 as part of the Solidarity for Health Initiative.

“These 3rd and 4th shipments of protective gear and medical equipment that we are handing over to Azerbaijan today is yet another example of partnership and teamwork among the EU, WHO and Azerbaijan to help to fight the pandemic," stated Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan and wished Azerbaijani people healthy and happy New Year.

The funds have initially been used to meet immediate emergency needs, such as procuring essential supplies. “In the current stage, along with the continuation of the critical supply deliveries, we pay increased attention to providing additional training to healthcare workers and supporting the more structural healthcare needs of the country," Dr Hande Harmanci, WHO Representative and Head of Country Office in Azerbaijan said.

"Now the entire World has united efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. I consider that we can also overcome this problem by uniting our efforts. The medical supplies delivered today are needed in both policlinics and hospitals in Azerbaijan,” noted Dr Nadir Zeynalov, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, and thanked EU and WHO for their continued support.

Along with Solidarity for Health donations, today the WHO handed over 1 million medical masks to the Ministry of Health to support the country’s efforts to tackle COVID-19. The delivery is part of the WHO Country Office’s distribution of 2.5 million masks to healthcare institutions, and other state agencies and NGO’s working with vulnerable population groups. Previously, 1 million medical masks were delivered to TABIB, 250,000 to the Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice, 100,000 to the Social Services Agency, and 5 thousand to each of “Clean World” Aid to Women Public Union and “Support to Heath” Public Union. Along with masks, flyers, and posters on the correct use of medical and non-medical masks were provided to them.