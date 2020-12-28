«Together we are power»: families of the war veterans and the martyrs were supported

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The company ENGINET, providing telecommunications services, under the slogan "TOGETHER we are power" supported the war-wounded and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of our country.

In the framework of the campaign in Novermber “Support a soldier” announced in the beginning of November, the payments of all subscribers who joined the BIRLink network in November were directed to support of the wounded during the war and the families of the martyrs.

Thus, funds of 20,688 manats (without VAT) were raised during this period. Five families of veterans and martyrs received financial assistance of 1,000 manats, and were also provided with food. Then the remaining sum, collected within the framework of this action, in the amount of 15,000 manats ENGINET transferred to the fund «YAŞAT», established by the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev of December 8, in order to provide assistance to those who wounded in defending the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the families of martyrs.

ENGINET supported the national army during the 44-day Patriotic War by transferring funds to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund. In addition, the company provided support to children and their families affected by the 11 October terrorist attack in Ganja by Armenia.

ENGINET honors the dear memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity with deep respect!