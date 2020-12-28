Coronavirus vaccination in Azerbaijan to be VAT-free

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Vaccines and their syringes to be delivered to Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus pandemic will be exempt from value-added tax (VAT) for 2 years, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code, discussed at a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Dec. 28.

The MPs approved this amendment. After discussions, it was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.