EU, WHO donate medical supplies to Azerbaijan to treat COVID-19 patients

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

Trend:

The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) handed over 52 patient monitors, 258 nasal oxygen cannula, 258 venturi masks, 123 pulse oximeters, and spare parts for medical equipment as well as 987,000 examination gloves to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, to help patients recover from severe illness due to COVID-19 and enable health-care workers to respond safely to the pandemic, Trend reports on Dec.30 referring to the EU.

The medical supplies were delivered by the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan via financial support from the European Union within the Solidarity for Health Initiative project.

As earlier reported, on 27 March 2020, the EU announced the allocation of a large assistance package to help prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in six countries of Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, including Azerbaijan.

Previously, two medical shipments were delivered to Azerbaijan in July and September 2020 as part of the Solidarity for Health Initiative.

“These 3rd and 4th shipments of protective gear and medical equipment that we are handing over to Azerbaijan today is yet another example of partnership and teamwork among the EU, WHO and Azerbaijan to help to fight the pandemic.”, stated Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to the country.