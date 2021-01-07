Dilgam Asgarov talks about actions of Armenia when Azerbaijani army approached Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

When the Azerbaijani army approached Shusha, Armenia took all their convicts out of the prison, Dilgam Asgarov, an Azerbaijani who was held hostage by the Armenians and released on December 14 last year, said this at a press conference on Jan. 7, Trend reports.

According to Asgarov, they learned about the approach of the Azerbaijani army by the sounds of shots.

“The head of the Shusha prison immediately ordered the transfer of the Armenian prisoners, but they didn’t take us. They just canceled our daytime walk. For about 10 days we didn’t go out for a walk. The Armenians got scared when the Azerbaijani soldiers went on the offensive. The head of the prison tried to exert psychological pressure by intimidating us. But we were happy from the mere thought that the Azerbaijani soldiers were liberating their lands,” Asgarov added.