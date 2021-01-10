ICESCO director general to visit Azerbaijan to discuss co-op prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim AlMalik will visit Azerbaijan on January 11, a source in the organization's head office told Trend.

The director general will discuss the prospects for cooperation between ICESCO and Azerbaijan in the field of education, science and culture at the meetings which he will hold with Azerbaijani officials in Baku.

AlMalik will also visit historical and cultural monuments in various cities of the country, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The protection of Azerbaijan’s historical and material heritage and the inclusion of some of them in the ICESCO World Islamic Heritage List will also be discussed during the visit.