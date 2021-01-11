Work to select territories for geoparks underway - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The activities planned for the coming years include the assignment of the status of a geo park to the territories where the mud volcanoes of Azerbaijan are located, Arzu Samadova, Director of the Biodiversity Protection Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told Trend on Jan.11.

According to Samadova, after assigning the status of a geo park to the mud volcanoes, geo tourism will be allowed there. In this regard, the legislation has been amended accordingly.

She noted that work is currently underway to select territories for the geo parks.

"In 2020, together with local and foreign experts, the territories where volcanoes are located were examined and proposals were developed. As soon as these proposals are fully ready, work will begin on the creation of geo parks. Preference will be given to mud volcanoes located near the capital and distinguished by their unique geological structure ", added Samadova.

The 11th of January is the International Day of Natural Reserves and National Parks. The dedication of this date to specially protected natural areas is no coincidence. So, in Russia, around the Baikal Lake on January 11, 1917, the Barguzin State Reserve was created for the first time in the world to protect rare animals. This date has been marked since 1997 at the initiative of the Wildlife Protection Fund.

Azerbaijan also pays great attention to the protection of unique representatives of the national flora and fauna.