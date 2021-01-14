Azerbaijan patents volcanic mud-based mineral fertilizer

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Research employees of the Geosciences Division at the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) have developed an organic mineral fertilizer based on raw materials from a mud volcano, Vice-President of ANAS, Chairman of the division’s Academic Council Ibrahim Guliyev said, Trend reports on Jan.14.

According to Guliyev, the scientific invention was patented by the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan.

He also noted that research is being carried out in the areas of geothermal, alternative and renewable energy, and work on creating the national atlas of solar energy is also underway.