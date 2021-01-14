How many people received Azerbaijani citizenship in 2020?
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Some 52 foreigners applied for refugee status in Azerbaijan over 2020, Vusal Huseynov, Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.
In 2019, the number of people who applied for refugee status in the country was 404, he said.
“In 2020, 409 people received the citizenship of Azerbaijan, 8 people were restored to citizenship. As previously reported, Azerbaijani citizenship was also granted to the mothers of three martyrs,” Huseynov said.
Latest
Grand commissioning of the power transmission line along Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Sheberghan (Afghanistan) route
Baku Higher Oil School hosts interuniversity championship of International Competition Petrobowl (PHOTO)
Amnesty International documents strikes by Armenia on Azerbaijani civilian towns, villages during 44-day war
Nizami Ganjavi International Center started it’s international activities on 2021 being declared Year of Nizami Ganjavi (FOTO)
New roads in South Caucasus mean investment flow and business development - Russian political analyst