Azerbaijan's state agency talks current status of road construction to post-war Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The construction of a new highway to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha continues, Anar Najafli, Spokesman for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, told Trend.

According to Najafli, construction work is being carried out from the city of Fuzuli according to the project developed for the new highway. The road will pass by settlements, as well as Topkhana forest.

Under the new project, through bridges and tunnels, the length of the road will be reduced by about 17 km, and thus to 84.6 km. According to preliminary estimates, the total length of the tunnels will be approximately 3 km. Moreover, the construction of multilevel road junctions is also planned. A service two-lane road with a length of 101.5 km to Shusha city has already been put into operation.

“The 48 km section of the Fuzuli-Shusha road will be six-lane, from 48 to 84.6 km - four-lane. The road will pass by the international airport, which will be built in Fuzuli, therefore it is planned to build a road junction and an entrance to the airport at the 27th kilometer,” Najafli noted.

The project also includes the construction of a two-kilometer road to Isa bulaghy, which will start from about 82 km of the Fuzuli-Shusha road.

“The new Fuzuli-Shusha highway will start from the M6 ​​main road Hajigabul-Bahramtapa-Minjivan-state border with Armenia and will pass through the territories of the liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly districts and the city of Shusha. For the soonest completion of the construction of the road to the city of Shusha, the project is conditionally divided into 5 stages,” the spokesman noted.

“Construction work on the project is being carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads. Construction in areas with difficult terrain is carried out by a group of Turkish companies headed by ‘Kolin İnşaat’ and one construction company. The construction of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway is planned to be completed by the end of this or the beginning of next year,” Najafli added.

Thanks to the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, the distance from Baku to the city of Shusha will be reduced to 345 km.