Azerbaijani troops hold several events in connection with January 20 tragedy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

A number of events were held for the personnel to promote patriotism, improve morale and fighting spirit in connection with the 31st anniversary of the January 20 tragedy in accordance with the plan approved by the Azerbaijani minister of defense, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the events, the servicemen visited the Alley of Martyrs, commemoration ceremonies were organized in military units, enterprises and organizations in connection with the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

Moreover, relevant events were held at the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Cultural and Ideological Center of the Ganja Garrison, as well as visits to the monuments erected in memory of the victims of the January 20 tragedy were organized.