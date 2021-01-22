Employee of Azerbaijan's ANAMA hits mine in liberated Jabrayil

Society 22 January 2021 12:21 (UTC+04:00)
Employee of Azerbaijan's ANAMA hits mine in liberated Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

An employee of the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action 47-years-old Azer Sultanov hit a mine in the liberated Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district, receiving various injuries, Trend reports on Jan.22 citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

Will be updated
