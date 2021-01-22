Education in Azerbaijani schools to begin in stages from February 1
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
Trend:
The process of education in schools in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, in particular in primary classes, preschool groups, community-type groups throughout the country will begin gradually starting from February 1, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.
