Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year

Society 25 January 2021 17:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Azercell Telecom has successfully continued its activities to strengthen the LTE network in 2020. The mobile operator significantly expanded the LTE network coverage, facilitating the provision of better service to subscribers throughout the country.

As a result of the operations carried out, Azercell’s LTE network coverage increased from 74.2% to 85.1%, while the geographical area of the network was expanded from 61.4% to 72.4% last year. Since the launch of the LTE network improvement project in January 2019, the coverage of Azercell's LTE network has increased from 35.9% to 85.1%, and the geographical coverage surged from 22.5% to 72.4%.

Within the framework of the LTE network expansion project, 784 new 4G Radio Base Stations were installed in 2020. Some of these stations were put into operation in the territories liberated from occupation as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War. In total, the number of LTE Radio Base Stations has reached 2,679. On the back of the work done in the regions, the LTE network has been further expanded across the country. Suffice to say that, 118 new LTE stations were launched only during September-December last year.

Under the active work in the field of network improvement, significant progress has been achieved in the services provided by Azercell in the country. These actions have also affected the volume of data traffic transmitted via LTE technology in Azercell network. This figure has increased by 2.25 times over the past year. Currently, about 69% of the total traffic on the network is run through this technology. In general, voice traffic on the LTE network grew by 14%, while Internet traffic increased by 60% in 2020.

Activities towards improving the quality of the LTE network in Baku and Absheron cover the Baku Metro Station, as well. The works under the project have already been completed on 13 metro stations and tunnels. LTE-Carrier Connection system installed in metro stations, allows subscribers to get higher speed mobile internet.

It should be noted that Azercell is ahead of other mobile operators in the regions of the country in terms of data transmission speed, data download time, and higher quality transmission of video materials via LTE technology. This fact was confirmed by the results of an independent benchmarking test conducted by the European Company Systemics in Azerbaijan last year. A benchmarking study conducted by Ericsson, a world-class telecommunications company, showed that Azercell is one of the best operators in the "Best in class" in terms of LTE network speed. The application of the Argela system, which allows real-time monitoring of the network, also enables Azercell to maintain a high-level LTE network quality.

Currently, Azercell continues technical measures to upgrade the performance of the LTE network, to ensure and increase the quality of Internet traffic in the capital and regions. The leading mobile operator is also rapidly increasing the number of LTE base stations.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 89.3%; and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator received the title of "The Telecommunication Company of the Year" among hundreds of organizations in the prestigious STEVIE 2020 competition. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov
Some statements by Armenian officials cause tension - Lavrov
Trilateral Statement on Karabakh has no secret clauses - Russian FM
Trilateral Statement on Karabakh has no secret clauses - Russian FM
Armenian side didn't provide lists of prisoners of war immediately and completely - Lavrov
Armenian side didn't provide lists of prisoners of war immediately and completely - Lavrov
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan continues to implement transport projects despite COVID-19 pandemic Transport 18:32
Azerbaijan’s Baku Taxi Service opens tender for maintenance and repair of London Taxi Tenders 18:22
Investments in Azerbaijan's economy to increase - Standard & Poor's Finance 18:20
Kazakhstan working on launching ferry service with Turkmenbashi, Makhachkala ports Transport 18:19
Uzbekistan to use South Korea’s experience in digital economy dev’t ICT 18:11
Azerbaijan planning to export domestic oil for diesel engines to Ukraine Economy 18:04
Google workers to form global union alliance US 17:58
S&P forecasts decrease in unemployment rate in Azerbaijan Finance 17:57
Azercell expanded the coverage of the LTE network to more than 85% of the country's territory last year Society 17:55
Iran's exports through Astara customs grow Business 17:54
Relations on two sides of Araz are relations of kinship and friendship - Iranian FM Politics 17:54
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kurdler village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:54
Contract to be signed on eleventh phase of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:53
Liabilities of Azerbaijani private sector to banks to decrease over next 3 years Finance 17:52
Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region reduced in 2020 Uzbekistan 17:51
Turkish Yilmaden Holding eyeing chromite enrichment launch in East Kazakhstan Business 17:36
Georgia sees decrease in wine export Business 17:35
Production of vehicles in Azerbaijan increases Business 17:28
Hogan Lovells continues to advise Shah Deniz consortium after launch of SGC Oil&Gas 17:27
Azerbaijan's Unicapital OJSC predicts notable rise in operations with securities for 2021 Finance 17:26
South Korea allocates additional grant for Uzbekistan to counter spread of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 17:26
Kazakhstan to auction several land plots for hydrocarbons exploration, dev't Oil&Gas 17:26
Iran’s IOOC continues operations in Sivand and Esfand oil fields Oil&Gas 17:25
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC reveals 2020 revenues from export of gold, silver Business 17:25
S&P Global Ratings discloses forecast average inflation rate in Azerbaijan until 2024 Finance 17:24
Visit of Iran's Zarif to Baku - historic, says MFA spokesman Politics 17:17
Russian MP included in "blacklist" - Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Politics 17:12
New opportunities with respect to new situation in region open wide doors to cooperation - President Aliyev Politics 17:10
Cooperation on Khudafarin water reservoir, future plans with respect to construction of power station already in very active phase - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:09
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of truck crane services Tenders 17:08
We will be very happy to see companies from Iran among companies who participate in reconstruction of liberated areas - President Aliyev Politics 17:08
Iran to carry out vaccination against COVID-19 in Jan.-Feb. 2020 Society 17:07
Non-OPEC oil supply to rise in 2021, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 17:06
Iran and Tajikistan agree to complete Istiqlol tunnel Business 16:53
Iran boosts value of exports from Gilan Province Business 16:51
Uzbekistan manages to maintain active foreign trade balance with number of countries Business 16:50
Volume of goods available in Iranian ports revealed Business 16:50
Italy consumer association sues Apple for planned iPhone obsolescence Europe 16:48
Iran asks EU to comply with its commitments within JCPOA Nuclear Program 16:28
IKEA lowers climate footprint helped by pandemic and energy-efficient light bulbs Europe 16:27
Iran says it will comply with its commitments if US returns to nuclear deal Nuclear Program 16:23
Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency implements new project with WB support Business 16:12
Iran discloses data of exports via Astara port Transport 16:10
Remittance inflows to Georgia increasing Finance 16:06
Uzbek agro-industrial agency announces tender for well construction Tenders 16:06
Turkey testing domestic missile from submarine (VIDEO) Turkey 16:06
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture preparing for sowing campaign Kazakhstan 16:06
ECB can price climate risk better than the market Europe 15:42
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Society 15:42
Azerbaijani Economic Zones Dev't Agency to stimulate investment inflow in industrial parks Business 15:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 25 Society 15:32
Agricultural lands in Iran to be equipped with modern irrigation systems Business 15:31
Azerbaijan's current account balance to return to surplus in 2021 - Standard & Poor's Finance 15:31
Azerbaijan sends letters on Armenia's crimes to several countries (PHOTOS) Politics 15:31
USAID launches new regional projects with participation of Turkmenistan Business 15:31
Iran’s Petropars Operation and Management Company signed contract on Forouzan field Oil&Gas 15:05
Trade facilities, hairdressers, and beauty salons resume activity in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 15:05
Spain interested in financing infrastructure projects in Georgia - Spanish Foreign Ministry Finance 15:04
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 15:04
Iran could rely on oil and gas export for generating revenues - former minister Business 14:47
Azerbaijani investor talks automation of derivative transactions in capital market Finance 14:35
Operation in Dashalti in 1992 went down in history as Azerbaijan's most unsuccessful military operation Politics 14:34
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office puts several Armenian mercenaries on wanted list Society 14:33
Industrial gas inflow obtained from exploration well managed by Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 14:21
Nike urges court to throw out EU probe into Dutch tax deal US 14:16
Uzbekistan to mark lands with organic agricultural seeds with special signs Uzbekistan 14:15
German business morale drops to six-month low on virus woes Europe 14:05
Uzbekistan achieves positive economic growth despite global pandemic Finance 13:58
Iran's export via Bazargan border booming Business 13:54
Iranian ship seized in Indonesian waters Society 13:46
Several contracts signed on oil fields of Iran’s NISOC Oil&Gas 13:45
SOFAZ reveals income generated from sale of condensate from Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 13:31
Azerbaijan's SOFAZ discloses volume of revenues from ACG fields for 2020 Oil&Gas 13:28
Georgia reports 298 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 13:27
Turkmenistan working on registration of second Russian coronavirus vaccine Business 13:26
Dostlug field's development to potentially connect Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan-Europe gas pipelines Oil&Gas 13:13
Azerbaijan records growth in volume of deposited securities Finance 13:11
Textile production in Kazakhstan shows stable growth Kazakhstan 13:11
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Amirabad port announced Transport 13:11
Azerbaijani FM receives Iranian counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:11
Construction of new railway terminal between Iran and Azerbaijan to be launched Business 12:59
Economy Minister talks Karabakh's role in development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector Business 12:57
Uzbekistan boosts Chinese apple import despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:56
Kazakhstan reports slight decrease in imports from Egypt Business 12:56
Israelis express readiness to travel to Georgia Tourism 12:54
Turkmenistan plans to commission number of new facilities this year Oil&Gas 12:53
Uzbek currency rates for January 25 Finance 12:52
Negotiations to be held on issue of tomato supply from Azerbaijan to Russia Business 12:45
Azerbaijan eyes to integrate state entities to government-cloud system ICT 12:43
Belarus names volume of money transfers from Turkmenistan Finance 12:43
Roadmaps for further reforming Uzbekistan’s electricity, oil and gas industries discussed Oil&Gas 12:42
Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan organizes six charter flight Transport 12:42
Iranian FM discusses obstacles for Iranian economy Finance 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian Foreign Minister Politics 12:37
Thailand to sell $2 billion savings bonds to finance stimulus measures Other News 12:17
Zimbabwe COVID-19 deaths pass 1,000 as infections surge Other News 12:14
Russian companies to invite Uzbek labor migrants by applying to construction ministry Uzbekistan 12:06
Azerbaijani ministry talks up-to-date cloud technologies countrywide ICT 12:05
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 12:05
All news