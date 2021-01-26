Armenian Armed Forces blew up bridges, destroyed roads retreating during second Karabakh War

Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

While retreating during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, the Armenian Armed Forces blew up the main parts of the bridges, destroyed the roads in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani Department of Engineering and Reinforcement Work and Engineering Troops, Colonel Jeyhun Jafarov told reporters, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on Jan. 26.

"The engineering divisions were engaged in clearing these territories," Jafarov added. "The groups, which were transferred to the troops, including the special forces, ensuring the smooth movement of our troops, were created in the engineering troops."

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.