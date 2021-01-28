Investigation launched in Azerbaijan, following incident on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Tartar District Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the fact of a tractor driver’s injury when plowing a land plot over a buried anti-tank mine, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Trend on Jan. 28.

Thirty-four-year-old citizen of Azerbaijan Elgun Alakbarov was injured when plowing a land plot over a buried anti-tank mine in the liberated Tartar district in the afternoon on January 28, 2021.

Employees of the prosecutor's office and police immediately went to the scene of the incident, reviewed the territory, the forensic medical examination was conducted and other necessary procedural actions were carried out.

Presently, the investigation is underway on the case.