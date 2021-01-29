Azerbaijani ecology ministry talks potential of rivers in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Rivers in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have great potential, and thousands of hectares of sown areas will be irrigated at their expense, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark at a press conference on Jan.29.

According to Karimov, more than 30 percent of surface water resources fall on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“Some rivers that originate in Armenia are more polluted than normal,” he said.