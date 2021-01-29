FIG postpones date of 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Baku

Society 29 January 2021 20:44 (UTC+04:00)
FIG postpones date of 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The dates of the 35th World Championship and 28th World Age Group Competitions in trampoline jumping and tumbling in Baku have been postponed, Trend reports citing the website of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The FIG Executive Committee announced the postponement of several sporting events, including the competition in Baku.

Initially, the world championship in trampoline jumping and tumbling was to be held in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 11-14, 2021. The FIG announced the postponement of the competition date for a week: the new date is November 18-21, 2021.

The 28th World Age Group Competition was to be held in Baku on November 19-22, the new competition date was November 26-29.

The change in the dates of the competitions is a consequence of the postponement of the FIG Congress for one year - from October 2020 to November 2021.

The decision was made to allow delegates from national federations to attend both events.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmen company building second stage of residential area
Turkmen company building second stage of residential area
Issuance of construction permissions in Georgia down
Issuance of construction permissions in Georgia down
Uzbekistan’s 2020 import of construction materials down
Uzbekistan’s 2020 import of construction materials down
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed Belarusian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 20:48
FIG postpones date of 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 20:44
Azerbaijan extends restrictions on work of public transport on weekends Society 20:11
Jordanian ambassador, chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament discuss interparliamentary ties Politics 19:57
Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with Jordanian ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 19:55
EU aims to discover entrepreneurial potential in borderline regions of Georgia Business 19:48
Azerbaijani ecology ministry talks potential of rivers in liberated lands Society 19:36
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Mammadbayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 19:08
Azerbaijan drawing up topographic map of liberated Shusha city, Hadrut village Politics 19:07
Nuts imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan turned out to be inconsumable - Food Safety Agency Society 19:07
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to issue banknotes depicting liberated lands Finance 18:19
Central Bank chairman talks privatization of leading Azerbaijani bank by gov't Finance 18:04
Volume of export of non-oil products may double till 2025 - Azerbaijani minister Economy 18:01
TOP-10 private companies in Azerbaijan's 2020 non-oil export Business 17:58
Uzbekistan increases volume of investments in fixed assets Finance 17:46
Azerbaijan confirms 399 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:42
Russian specialist talks development directions of mobile, internet banking ICT 17:40
Russia, Turkmenistan implement national programs for dev’t of digital economy ICT 17:39
Georgia reveals state programs for co-financing milk processing Business 17:35
When Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria likely be operational? Oil&Gas 17:20
Ukraine International Airlines to resume Tbilisi flights Transport 17:18
McKinsey, VISA specialists talk on cyber threats in financial sector Economy 17:18
Azerbaijani IDEA PU to work on improving environmental situation in liberated lands Society 17:18
Production of gold mining equipment leads to foreign exchange savings in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:16
Some Ukranian ventures start importing Kazakh-extracted coal Business 17:16
Armenia caused indirect damage to underground raw materials in Azerbaijani lands Economy 17:16
Representative of Azerbaijani ministry of ecology talks about Gizilbulag and Demirli fields Economy 17:15
Georgia reveals list of largest companies engaged in production of cryptocurrencies Oil&Gas 17:13
Export of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan resume Economy 17:13
Bulgaria reveals volume of gas to be imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:11
WB renders technical support to Central Bank of Azerbaijan on insurance segment of financial market Finance 17:07
Russia forms list of co-op areas potentially of interest to Turkmenistan ICT 17:04
Gas pumping units repaired at oil and gas production department of Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 17:01
Environmental damage to Karabakh to be assessed jointly with int'l experts - minister Economy 16:56
Results of assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh region to be provided for filing relevant claims – Azerbaijani deputy minister Azerbaijan 16:55
New building of Central Bank of Azerbaijan to be built at its own expense - Chairman Finance 16:54
Azerbaijan discloses area of forests destroyed through Armenian occupation period Economy 16:53
Georgia easing regulations for international travelers to enter country Transport 16:53
Formula 1 announces kick-off date for Azerbaijan Grand Prix Transport 16:53
Distant work security issues to remain relevant in post-pandemic period ICT 16:52
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer takes leading position on export in private sector Business 16:52
Azerbaijani Nar mobile operator introduces new internet pack for distance learning Society 16:51
Georgia reveals volume of mortgage loans subsidized to borrowers Business 16:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to open 2 branches in Karabakh Finance 16:38
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 16:23
Iran makes update on work related to Azar oil field Oil&Gas 16:21
Azerbaijan discloses amount spent by foreign citizens in 2020 Finance 16:08
Azerbaijani AzerEnergy expected to avoid borrowing from third-parties Oil&Gas 16:07
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy control valves via tender Tenders 16:06
Azerbaijan discloses strategic foreign exchange reserves Finance 16:06
Uzbekneftegaz modernizing digital infrastructure of gas production department Oil&Gas 16:06
VISA discusses plans to implement transport projects in Azerbaijan Economy 16:06
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan increasing - Central Bank Finance 16:06
Azerbaijan's revenues from export of satellite services up in 2020 ICT 16:03
Volume of deposits in national currency increases in Azerbaijan by early 2021 Finance 15:50
S&P improves rating of Azerbaijan's SOCAR Business 15:50
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils country's 2021 inflation outlook Finance 15:49
Turkmen company building second stage of residential area Construction 15:48
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils exports to Poland despite COVID-19 Business 15:48
Polymetal operating mines in Kazakhstan, Russia reveals 2020 operations results Business 15:48
Oil and gas prices to remain volatile - S&P Global Ratings Oil&Gas 15:48
Georgia, Iran highlight importance of cementing transit and transport communications Transport 15:48
Spain posts record GDP slump in 2020, hopes for 2021 in balance Europe 15:41
India's Vaccine Production Capacity Is Best Asset World Has Today, Says UN Chief Other News 15:28
Joe Biden administration committed to strong US-India bilateral relationship: Pentagon Other News 15:26
Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkey to hold trilateral meeting soon Politics 15:26
Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to leave interest rate unchanged Finance 15:26
Iran to comply with nuclear deal commitments - Chief of Staff of President of Iran Iran 15:24
Polymetal International reiterates its 2021 production guidance Business 15:22
Georgian economy shrinks in 2020 Business 15:22
Turkey boosts crude oil imports from Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:11
Gas pipeline cleaning at Uzbek synthetic liquid fuel plant nears completion Oil&Gas 14:49
Uzbekistan eyes establishing co-op with Ukrainian brands for tailoring ready-made clothes Uzbekistan 14:47
Azerbaijani insurance companies collect more premiums in 2020 Finance 14:42
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary talks transportation of Turkish goods to China Transport 14:42
Georgia begins disbursement social assistance Finance 14:41
Turkish authorities plan to expand co-op on Karabakh conflict settlement Politics 14:41
ADB offers loan to support small agri-businesses in Georgia Business 14:41
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:40
US Shipping Bureau issues IMS conformity certificate to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Transport 14:37
Russian Gazprom considers possibility of increasing gas supplies from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:12
Amount of active bank cards in Kazakhstan surges Finance 14:08
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. increases aviation fuels exports Oil&Gas 14:07
German vaccine regulator expects unrestricted EU approval of AstraZeneca's shot Europe 13:59
Azerbaijan developing employment map Society 13:58
Capital market - priority for Iranian government, says minister Business 13:53
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. boosts petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 13:50
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain Other News 13:47
Children’s Paralympic Committee releases summary of activities in 2020 Other News 13:31
EU intends to implement programs in liberated Azerbaijani lands Business 13:30
EU companies interested in helping to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Jankauskas Economy 13:29
Issuance of construction permissions in Georgia down Construction 13:25
German unemployment falls unexpectedly in January Europe 13:20
Azerbaijani railway operator takes part in first Turkish cargo freight via BTK to Russia Transport 13:18
Azerbaijani minister talks amount of requested business loans via new e-platform in 2020 Finance 13:05
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.29 Finance 13:04
EU hopes to continue co-op with Azerbaijan on new investment projects - EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Economy 12:46
Turkmenistan reaches significant milestone in implementation of export strategy Business 12:44
London Stock Exchange completes Refintiv deal Europe 12:43
All news