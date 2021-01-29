FIG postpones date of 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The dates of the 35th World Championship and 28th World Age Group Competitions in trampoline jumping and tumbling in Baku have been postponed, Trend reports citing the website of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The FIG Executive Committee announced the postponement of several sporting events, including the competition in Baku.

Initially, the world championship in trampoline jumping and tumbling was to be held in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 11-14, 2021. The FIG announced the postponement of the competition date for a week: the new date is November 18-21, 2021.

The 28th World Age Group Competition was to be held in Baku on November 19-22, the new competition date was November 26-29.

The change in the dates of the competitions is a consequence of the postponement of the FIG Congress for one year - from October 2020 to November 2021.

The decision was made to allow delegates from national federations to attend both events.