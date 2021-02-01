Azerbaijan opens postal agency in liberated Hadrut

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Trend:

A postal agency of the client services department of the Fuzuli district postal branch has started functioning in the settlement of Hadrut, Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

The ministry is working to organize communication services in the liberated territories of the country. At present, the Fuzuli and Jabrayil district post branches ensure the delivery of postal items to the military units placed there.

Azerpost LLC is working to open five modular post offices in Jabrayil, Gubadly, Zangilan, Fuzuli cities and Hadrut settlement.

Proposals are being prepared for new postal routes for organizing special postal communications and postal services in all Azerbaijani regions.

Before the occupation, 295 post offices had operated in the mentioned territories.

Hadrut settlement and other territories had been liberated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces from Armenian occupation as a result of 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).