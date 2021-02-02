Azerbaijan discloses number of defused anti-infantry mines in Gubadly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

Trend:

Azerbaijan continues measures to create the necessary infrastructure for its border guard in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS).

According to the service, the territories mined by the Armed Forces of Armenia along the state border with Azerbaijan are cleared by the engineering-fortification units of the SBS.

On January 31, 2021, the border sappers defused 120 anti-infantry mines near Malikahmadli village of Gubadly district.

The territories, including Gubadly district, had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (through late Sept. through early Nov. 2020).