Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district prosecutor's office disseminates information in connection with explosion of civilians on mine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

While driving a GAZ-53 car with state registration plate 11-BJ-263 in Yukhari Yaglivend village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district liberated from occupation, Azerbaijani citizens 40-year-old Bakhruz Imanov, 29-year-old Azad Mukhtarov, and 37-year-old Rafis Mamishov blew up on an anti-tank mine at about 17:00 (GMT+4) on February 2, 2021, Trend reports.

As a result, Imanov died on the spot, Mukhtarov and Mamishov were wounded.

The Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case upon Articles 100.2 (planning, preparing, unleashing, or waging an aggressive war), 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The necessary investigative actions are currently being carried out.