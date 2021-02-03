Residents pleased with new forest park in Baku’s Yasamal district - Trend TV report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Trend TV film crew visited a forest park in Yasamal district, which has been recently opened by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Residents shared their impressions.

They expressed gratification with the conditions created in the forest park.

The residents also thanked the president and the first lady for the attention and care.