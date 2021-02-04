Azerbaijan and Israel Gymnastics Federations will hold joint online webinar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

At a time when the dates of many competitions are postponed due to quarantine, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) and the Israel Gymnastics Federation will for the first time hold an online webinar on rhythmic gymnastics called "Step into the Future", Trend reports referring to AFG. Online webinar will take place on February 12-14, 2021.

Participation in the webinar is paid, the cost is 40 manats. The webinar will be hosted by members of the Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) - Noha Abu Shabana (rhythmic gymnastics), Isabelle Savada (rhythmic gymnastics), Jeff Thomson (men's artistic gymnastics), coaches - Gabriela Müller (Switzerland), Taro Netzer (Austria), Roman Yahoda (Austria), as well as Professor of the Universities of Porto and Coimbra (Portugal) Lourdes Avila-Carvalo.

The aim of the webinar is to provide participants with new knowledge in this difficult period, to motivate them and strengthen cooperation and friendship between the Federations of the two countries.

Online webinar will be held at 18:00 Baku time (in Israel at 16:00). Those wishing to take part in the online webinar can register by following the link (https://agf.az/en/forms/-step-to-the-future--webinar-o-267210).