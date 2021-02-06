Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani servicemen have successfully completed the 4-month course entitled ‘UAV Operator Bayraktar TB2’, Trend reports.

Technical Director and Co-owner of the Turkish Baykar Makina company, which also manufactures the Bayraktar TB2 UAVs, Selcuk Bayraktar handed over the relevant certificates to 77 Azerbaijani servicemen who successfully completed the course.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim, Azerbaijan's military attaché in Turkey, Colonel Mushfig Mammadov, Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Colonel Elshad Panahov, and General Namig Islamzade, Head of the Air Force Department of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Elchin Akhundov.