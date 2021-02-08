Budapest to host European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

European Gymnastics has a number of projects directed to rendering assistance to its member Federations, European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports citing the European Gymnastics.

Having noted that one of the main tasks and priorities of the Continental Unions is to support their affiliated Federations he said that all these projects are implemented in close well-balanced cooperation with all the partners we have and taking into account up-to-date resources reflecting today’s realities.

“The Local Organising Committees benefit from the support packages while hosting European Gymnastics competitions. The main objective here is to improve the quality of the events held and to uphold the ever-rising standards. We offer our federations different educational courses and online platforms directed to the provision of assistance in educating and preparing specialists. Another aspect of support is to provide equipment to the Federations according to their needs in order to encourage balanced development of gymnastics disciplines in the countries involved,” Gayibov said.

He noted that all the support projects are aimed to be systematic and well-balanced.

“Some Federations may have good specialists but they will have certain difficulties without well-equipped training facilities. On the other hand, there can be wonderful training conditions, but the progress will be impeded by the lack of specialists. Therefore, a good balance is essential and this was part of our discussions at the Presidential Board’s (PB) and Executive Committee’s (EC) online meetings held on January 29. We have done a lot of work in this direction, but we need to improve our support tools for the further development of Gymnastics. Every day - we learn something new, every time – we achieve something new. We always need to keep pace with the changing and modernizing world that we live in,” he said.

The agenda of the EC meeting also included the allocation of some of the events, Gayibov noted.

“We have good news for the TeamGym family. The 13th TeamGym European Championships has found a new host - Portugal. The Championships that originally was planned to be held in Denmark in October 2020, was postponed to April 2021 due to the pandemic. Last year, we were unfortunately informed by the Organisers that they had to withdraw from hosting due to strict governmental restrictions. Fortunately, the event that was canceled in 2020 is now scheduled to be held in December of this current year. I would like to express my gratitude to the Gymnastics Federation of Portugal for their willingness to prepare for the event within a limited period of time. The last Championships were organized namely by this federation in the city of Odivelas at the highest level. This time, we are the guest of another Portuguese city – Guimaraes. This beautiful city has already hosted the European Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics (2014) and the World Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics (2018). The Portuguese Federation is very experienced in hosting Gymnastics competitions. I am confident that this event will be successful as well,” he said.

Gayibov noted that the 2023 European Championships and European Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics were awarded to Varna (BUL).

“This city hosted the European Championships in this discipline in 2011. I am very pleased that the European Acrobatic Gymnastics family will return to Varna after 12 years. I congratulate the Bulgarian Federation of Sports Acrobatics on this allocation as they have been preparing for it for a long time. I am sure that this event will be organized at a high level,” he said.

He noted Budapest (HUN) will host the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in 2024.

“All our European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics have already been allocated till the end of the new Olympic Cycle. Thus, I would like to wish success to the host countries in their preparations and invite Federations to take the opportunity to participate in the bidding process for future events. These are the European Championships in Trampoline for 2022, the European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics and Congress for 2023, as well as the European Championships in Men’s & Women’s Artistic Gymnastics and Trampoline Gymnastics for 2024 which are qualifying for the Olympic Games,” Gayibov said.