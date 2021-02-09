Azerbaijani lieutenant colonel injured in mine explosion in Sugovushan village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Lieutenant colonel of Azerbaijani troops Kamil Duniyev was injured as a result of mine explosion, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend on Feb. 9.

The incident occurred in Sugovushan village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district.

Duniyev was severely injured but survived, and was taken to the hospital.

The fact was confirmed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.