Journalists visit Azerbaijan Military School named after Heydar Aliyev - Trend TV report (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11
Trend:
The media representatives visited the Azerbaijan Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend TV reported on Feb. 11.
During the visit, a meeting was held with the management of the school.
The detailed information on the history of the creation and activity of the military school, the process of organizing the educational process was given during the meeting.
The journalists also reviewed the living conditions, the base for military and physical training, including the educational process of various faculties, material and technical means, and other military equipment.
In conclusion, the media representatives had lunch with the cadets.
