BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) of Azerbaijan Zaur Aliyev and Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan, Ramin Bayramli, received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 16, Trend reports.

Both are doing well.

The first vaccination was injected into them at the Baku Health Center on January 18.