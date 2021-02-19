Azerbaijani and Turkish SME agencies ink MoU on joint co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

The issue of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) was on the agenda at the Turkish-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Ankara, the SME Development Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The SME Development Agency of Azerbaijan was also represented at the forum, which was attended by officials and businessmen from both countries.

In his speech at the event, Chairman of the SME Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, noted that cooperation in the field of SMEs is one of the important areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish economic relations, and the agency has always attached particular importance to the rich experience of brotherly Turkey in supporting SMEs and the creation of new incentive mechanisms.

Having reported on the measures taken within the framework of joint cooperation, Orkhan Mammadov touched upon the prospects for cooperation and development of relations between SMEs of the two countries.

Mammadov emphasized the importance of strengthening the joint efforts of partner organizations in the direction of expanding ties between SMEs of both countries, creating joint ventures, providing goods and services for both markets, as well as taking advantage of the advantageous geographical location in the transport and logistics sector.

Within the framework of the business forum, the Azerbaijani SME Development Agency and the Confederation of Small Entrepreneurs and Craftsmen (TESK) of Turkey, as well as the Confederation of Turkish Businessmen signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the relevant field.