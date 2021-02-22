“DEFSCOPE” LLC Joins Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program

“DEFSCOPE” LLC, IT/Cybersecurity company in Azerbaijan, today announced that it has joined Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. As a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program offers partners the flexibility to build solutions aligned with customer growth markets, differentiate themselves with an industry-leading security platform and training program, and deliver successful business outcomes.

Vusal Salmanli, Founder and Director of “DEFSCOPE” LLC says: “We are very pleased to join this program as it helps us to provide a highly-differentiated security practice and better address the customers’ needs.”

The Azerbaijani company “DEFSCOPE” LLC has been conducting cybersecurity activities in the global arena since 2018. The company has recently been providing professional cybersecurity services to a number of leading companies, primarily in Canada, the United States, Europe and Azerbaijan.

