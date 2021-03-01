Azerbaijani Agency for SMEs talks approval of regulatory acts in 2020

Society 1 March 2021 11:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Agency for SMEs talks approval of regulatory acts in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Two normative legal acts developed on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) were approved within participation in the formation and regulation of a single state policy in the field of SMEs in 2020, said the agency’s Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Trend reports on Mar.1.

Mammadov made the remark at a briefing, dedicated to the agency’s activities for last year.

According to him, in the reporting year , an opinion on 86 drafts of normative documents prepared for different directions was submitted.

"In compliance with the report of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for 2019-2020, progress was made on 9 out of 12 criteria in the priorities of Azerbaijan," said the chairman.

He noted that in 2020, the agency received 3,187 appeals from citizens, 890 of whom were associated with the interests of SMEs. Some 28 percent of these appeals were resolved within the state business platforms, 54 percent - given the relevant recommendations with the clarification of the legislative requirements, and 11 percent of the appeals were forwarded to other relevant structures.

