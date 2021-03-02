Accreditation of journalists for 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Baku City Circuit operating company has begun accreditation of local media representatives for the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, the accreditation began on March 2 and will continue until March 20.

Media representatives wishing to obtain the accreditation should fill out the corresponding application form on the website of the Baku City Circuit and upload the required documents to the system.

This year Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in Baku on June 6.