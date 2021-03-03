Number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens in Azerbaijan disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3
Trend:
Some 20,903 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 2, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 313,582 citizens have been vaccinated.
The process of vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18 this year.
Latest
Bulgarian companies could participate in recovery projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Ambassador (INTERVIEW)
Hungary interested in including Azerbaijani gas in country's future energy mix - ambassador (INTERVIEW)
Promise to provide countries with necessary vaccines within COVAX initiative is not fulfilled - State Agency of Medical Insurance