Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Garadaghly village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.4
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared footage of Fuzuli district's Garadaghly village liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Mar.4 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
