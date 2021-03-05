Azerbaijan eyes to start employment promotion activities in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Measures to promote employment of the population in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will begin after their demining, Chairman of the State Employment Agency Mustafa Abbasbayli said, Trend reports on Mar.5.

According to Abbasbayli, in connection with ensuring employment of the population in these territories, the agency has created a working group and approved a plan of measures, within the framework of which work is planned both in the liberated and border (with Armenia) territories, and in the cities of Ganja, Barda and Tartar affected by the Armenian missile attacks (during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

"Self-employment measures and the organization of public works, as well as most of the measures to promote employment of the population are planned to be carried out in these territories. However, we’ll be able to do all this only after demining," he noted.

In conclusion, the chairman stressed that in the post-war period, self-employment measures and other measures to promote employment were carried out for more than 2,200 members of the families of martyrs and wounded participants in the 44-day war (which ended with liberation of the territories from Armenian occupation).