BSEC countries discuss impact of pandemic on tourism sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A working group of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) held an online meeting dedicated to the fight against COVID-19 in the field of tourism, the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency told Trend on March 5.

Secretary-General of the BSEC Permanent International Secretariat Michael Christides, Deputy Director for Europe at the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Peter Janech, as well as about 30 representatives from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Albania, Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, Moldova, Romania and other member-states of the organization, attended the meeting.

The measures taken by the member-states against COVID-19, the work done to rebuild the tourism sector, as well as the measures planned in this sphere were discussed. A draft declaration was adopted following the discussions.

The event participants agreed to send the main news in connection with the tourism sector to the BSEC Secretariat both during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the post-pandemic period.

This information will be posted on an online platform (http://www.bsec-covidinfo.org ) created by the BSEC to inform the world community about the conditions for visiting member-states of the organization during a pandemic, as well as innovations in the tourism sector.