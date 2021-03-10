Age groups of COVID-19 infected persons in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

Trend:

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan fell on the capital (Baku city) – 52.5 percent, Trend reports on Mar.10 referring to Koronavirusinfo.az.

The districts of the country’s Aran zone rank second (13.1 percent), the Absheron district (12.9 percent) ranks third, the Ganja-Gazakh zone (8.1 percent) rank fourth followed by the Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.3 percent), Guba-Khachmaz (3 percent), Lankaran (2.8 percent), the Mountain Shirvan zone (2.5 percent), and the Upper Karabakh region (1.4 percent).

According to the latest statistics, 0.004 percent of cases of the infection were registered in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Some 21 percent of those contracted the virus in the entire country are at the age of 30-39 years, 18 percent - 50-59 years. Among those infected, 3 percent are children under the age of 9 years, and 2 percent are people aged over 80.